Police: Wanted teen assaulted, strangled 5-year-old girl

BONNEAUVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County teenager first sought as a missing person and now wanted for attempted homicide suffocated a 5-year-old girl until she became unconscious, police said in charging documents.

Octavian Perez, 16, placed a pillow over the child’s face and demanded she touch his genitals, according to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Gettysburg. Police say Perez also indecently assaulted the girl.

Perez is additionally charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and indecent assault regarding the incident Saturday night at a home in Bonneauville.

The girl told police that Perez smothered her with the pillow and she was crying because she could not breathe. She said she then went to sleep, which is when investigators believe she became unconscious.

She said when she woke up in the morning, she could not hear, her legs hurt, and she had urinated in bed. She said she had to crawl to the bathroom because she could not walk, according to the complaint.

Another person told police that Perez appeared to be distraught during a drive to Maryland on Sunday. Perez admitted to the person that he had choked the girl and believed he had killed her.

Perez told the person he drank alcohol the prior evening and “was filled with anger,” the complaint states.

Anyone with information on Perez’s whereabouts should call the state police in Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.