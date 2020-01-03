Police warn of ATM skimmers around the Midstate

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Thieves are at it again after another skimmer was found in the Midstate. ATM skimmers can quickly steal your credit card information with just a swipe of your card, reading and storing the info.

“The technology for the bad guys to be able to purchase and put on these devices is sort of out-of-the-box, plug and play type of technology and it’s easy for them to purchase. It’s easy for them to set up,” said John Sancenito, president of security consulting firm INA.

The skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven on East Main Street after a customer believed the machine wasn’t working properly and told an employee, police say.

An ATM technician examined the machine and found the skimmer inside, soon after.

“As a consumer goes to an ATM machine or gas pump, they might have no idea that device was on there because it’s meant to blend into the unit itself,” said Sancenito.

You can look for a skimmer by shaking the card slot. If it’s loose or shifts in any way, tell an employee.

“And if you just don’t feel right about a particular machine or a particular pump, bypass it and go somewhere else,” Sancenito said.

Police are currently working with the convenience store and checking security cameras. Sancenito says to be cautious if you are around an area previously reported to have skimmers.

“With an ATM machine, know you may only have a couple of days in order to report that to the bank so look at your statements and pay attention to what’s going on,” he said.

If you believe you were a victim of this ATM skimmer, Middletown police asks that you contact them immediately.