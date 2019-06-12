Police warn of more skimming incidents

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Another round of skimming incidents have hit the Midstate. Police are looking for whose responsible.

Security experts say the malicious card readers are getting easier for people to find online and harder to catch.

"Most of the time, it is organized rings that are using this and paying people to go out and capture the information," said John Sancenito, a security expert with Information Network Associates.

Police want help to identify men they believe put skimmers on ATMs at banks in Mifflintown and Newport. Multiple victims had their bank information and money stolen.

"They can actually buy skimming devices on the dark web," said Sancenito. "They can actually even buy blank credit cards and machines that will imprint information onto those blank credit cards."

"Unfortunately now with the technology with the skimming devices, you don't even have to go back and pick up the device," Mechanicsburg police Lt. Brian Curtis said. "You can download the stuff with WiFi."

Authorities are also looking for a man suspected of putting skimmers at First National Bank branches in Mechanicsburg and Hummelstown. Thousands of dollars were stolen.

Local and state police departments team up to tackle the issue.

"They kind of just get together once a month and discuss cases," said Curtis.

Police say cover you PINs, don't use loose card readers and pick credit instead of debit.

"If it doesn't work the first time, don't try it again," said Curtis. "Move to another ATM."

Department of Agriculture workers inspect gas pumps every year and are trained to look for skimmers.

If you think your data has been compromised or know who is responsible for these latest crimes, you're asked to call state police.