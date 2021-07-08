Police warn of new hostage scam phone call in Dauphin County area

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a new scam in the area according to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department and several other local departments. Both have recently received reports of a hostage scam phone call in which callers call from an unknown phone number and advise that they have a family member hostage.

According to the report on Thursday, July 8, the callers will usually have enough personal information about the individual they are calling to sound believable. The information they will be mention could be family member names, employment and even the area that the recipient lives.

The callers will then advise the recipients to obtain cash and meet them in a public place or wirelessly transfer them money in one manner or the other.

If a call like this is received, the police department asks to not follow the instructions but instead call the police immediately.