STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are warning the public after several reports of thefts stemming from online meet-ups.

They say to use caution when using apps like Letgo and Facebook Market Place which allows you to sell and buy items in person.

Police are investigating a theft after the victim told officers two males came to look at an iPhone for sale but ran off with it, without paying. They recommend to always meet in a secure location with surveillance cameras