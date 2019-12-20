Police: Waynesboro man robbed Walmart, arrested in parking lot

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – A Waynesboro man was arrested just moments after police say he robbed his local Walmart.

Dustin A. Yeager, 21, passed an employee a note demanding cash and threatening violence. He fled the store with the money and was arrested in the parking lot just after 8 p.m. Thursday, Washington Township police said.

Officers were already at the store for a complaint of an erratic driver. Someone had called 911 to say a man in an orange Chevrolet tailgated him into the parking lot, parked next to him, then told him he had a gun.

The caller drove to the other side of the parking lot to phone 911.

Yeager was placed in Franklin County Jail after failing to post $75,000 cash bail.