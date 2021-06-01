Police: Woman allegedly held captive at gunpoint in Susquehanna Twp., three charged



SUSQUEHANNA TWP, Pa. (WHTM) — Three men are facing charges after a woman was allegedly held captive with a gun to her head in the area of 2300 block of Walnut Street late Sunday morning.

Officers from the Susquehanna Township Police Department were initially dispatched to a shots fired call on May 30 in the area of 2300 block of Walnut Street, but were unable to verify that a crime had occurred.

Less than an hour later, County Dispatch received a call from a female alleging that she was being held captive with a gun to her head by a ‘psychotic’ male whom she met the previous evening.

As Dispatchers continued to correspond with the female, they learned of a male party at the neighboring Five Star Barbershop who claimed he had just been pistol-whipped by a male identified as “Thomas.”

A perimeter was established around the plaza and the Dauphin County Crisis Response Team was activated with the removal of parties from Street Lounge and Five Star Barbershop.

Police say an investigation confirmed that two shots were fired in the area and that an assault of a male subject did occur.

At this time three subject have been arrested and charged with various crimes.

Thomas Edwards faces charges of Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Unlawful Restraint, Terroristic Threats and Person not to Possess.

Marcelino Baez was charged with Recklessly endangering and Drug paraphernalia while Deonte Housman was charged with Recklessly Endangering and Person not to Possess

The Susquehanna Township Police Department has not confirmed if the female caller was held captive, nor if she was had a gun held to her head.

