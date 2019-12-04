Political candidates who rally in Hershey will be asked for reimbursement

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Derry Township is debating whether a presidential candidate should get free security when they host a rally.

Rallies can cost tens-of-thousands of dollars. The supervisors announced, that unlike in the past they will now ask for reimbursement from all political candidates who rally in Hershey.

President Trump is hosting a rally at Giant Center next Tuesday and hundreds have signed a petition demanding the township not be burdened with the bill for that added security.

“Because we live in this great community with wonderful venues, this is not the last campaign rally we’re going to see in this election, I’m sure that a number of candidates are going to come through Hershey and we want to make sure that we’re exploring all possibilities, “Susan Cort, Derry Township Supervisor said.

Supervisors said the rally will charge for parking, and they’ll be able to recoup some costs there.

Other communities have tried and failed to get political candidates to pay them back for security costs.

Abc27 will bring you full coverage of the president’s visit. Tickets for the event are free, but you do have to register.

Registration is on the Donald J. Trump for President website.