Political consultant: Perry vs. DePasquale race would be a bruising battle

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Sources in the Pennsylvania Democratic Party say state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is planning a run for the 10th congressional district seat held by Republican Scott Perry.

Republican political consultant Chris Nicholas says Democrats are confident they could win the seat because Perry edged out unknown George Scott last year.

Nicholas, who was the campaign manager for the late U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter, said Perry and DePasquale both have name recognition, and their parties will spend a lot of money on them.

“The 2020 turnout, because it will be a presidential race, will be much much bigger, 30- to 40-percent larger than it was in 2018,” Nicholas said. “So, when it gets 30- to 40-percent larger, is it still as Republican as it was, is it still as Democratic as it was?”

DePasquale has not officially announced his candidacy. If he decides to run for Congress, Nicholas said the potential matchup would be one of the most intensely watched congressional races in the country.