Political parties to select candidates for vacant Senate seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Republican and Democratic parties this weekend will select candidates for a state Senate seat left vacant by the resignation of Mike Folmer.

Folmer stepped down following his arrest on child pornography charges.

The 48th District covers all of Lebanon and parts of York and Dauphin counties.

The Republican Party will select their candidate at 11 a.m. Saturday, in the Zimmerman Room of Lebanon Valley College.

Democrats will select their candidate on Sunday at 1:30 p.m., at Grace-Pollick Training & Community Center.

The special election is January 14.