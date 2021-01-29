Popular “PA Pride” pilsner to be released to over 30 Pennsylvania brewers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The popular “PA Pride” collaboration beer is back on tap at over 30 craft breweries across Pennsylvania starting Friday, February 5th.

Deer Creek Malthouse and a number of Pennsylvania breweries have once again teamed up following the success of the popular PA Pride collaboration beer.

Version 2.0 of the beer was inspired by the Bohemian style-Pilsner and brewed with Pennsylvania grown and traditionally floor germinated 2-row barley and hard red wheat.

“Not to sound cliché, but nothing makes us prouder than to support the Pennsylvania craft beer

industry. So, to be a part of a beer like this that brings together so many from an industry we love

is done with immense pride,” said Chadd Balbi, co-founder of Breweries In PA. “The previous version of this beer was so well received in communities all across Pennsylvania, and we believe version 2.0 will live up to that legacy. Plus, who doesn’t love a crushable Pilsner beer? Win-win!”

Cans of PA Pride 2.0 feature some iconic Pennsylvania imagery that was found on the original PA Pride label.

The beer release will coincide with a virtual happy hour that is open to the public and will include a number of brewery collaborators on the project.

The virtual event will be held Thursday, February 11th. Both companies will have more

details on this event soon.