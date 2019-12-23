Port Royal woman charged with animal cruelty after dogs, horses seized

PORT ROYAL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Juniata County woman is charged with animal cruelty regarding 50 dogs and 10 horses seized from her home last week.

Jennifer L. Poole, 44, of Spruce Hill Township, faces two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and 10 misdemeanor counts of animal neglect.

The criminal complaint states that police were investigating a report of animal cruelty when they went to Poole’s home on Matamoras Road, near Port Royal, on Thursday.

A state trooper said several dogs were in cages inside the home, and the cages contained feces and empty food and water bowls. The house had a strong odor of dog urine and feces.

Several younger dogs in a wire kennel appeared to be severely underweight, and one dog in a cage appeared to have an injury to its eye.

A dead dog was on the garage floor. Poole told the trooper the dog had died of old age.

Several horses in the barn appeared to be severely underweight and appeared to be standing in unsanitary conditions. Some had untrimmed hooves, the complaint states.

The horses appeared to have been chewing on roots and fence boards and did not appear to have access to food. Some horses did not appear to have access to potable water or adequate shelter, police said in the complaint.

Poole was placed in the Mifflin County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 2.