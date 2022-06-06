SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Silver Spring Township are investigating a pellet gun shooting using Orbeez.

Silver Spring Township Police say on June 1 two victims were shot with a pellet gun in the Carlisle Pike Walmart parking lot. The projectiles used were small orange pellets believed to be gel beads.

Police say the incident may be released to the TikTok “Orbeez challenge.”

Authorities say the suspects were in a white vehicle that is believed to be an older Volkswagen Jetta or Passat. The vehicle was to have a loud muffler and possibly backfired as it drove by.





Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Butler at 717-697-0607, EXT 2009 or at cbutler@sstwp.org .