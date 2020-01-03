US Postal Service looking to hire

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – For more than two decades, Lisa Woessener has worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a rural carrier. Her job is to take mail from the post office to your mailbox.

“It’s an independent job,” Woessner said. “You do get to meet people.”

Over the next month, the Postal Service is aggressively looking to hire. Officials say rural carriers are needed most.

“It’s a great job,” Woessner said.

On Monday, the Postal Service held its first of several job fairs planned for the Midstate.

Spokeswoman Karen Mazurkiewicz said the Postal Service is looking to hire despite talks of President Trump attempting to privatize services. She couldn’t comment, however, on what that would mean for job seekers.

Mike Stephenson, president of the Pennsylvania Postal Workers Union, said job seekers need to be aware there is uncertainty about the Postal Service’s future.

“If the people who want to privatize the postal office win this election, we expect to see it in the next term,” Stephenson said.

You can see the full list of job fairs here.