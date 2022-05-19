HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A United States Postal Employee has been indicted by a federal grand jury on mail theft charges.

According to U.S. Attorney John Gurganus, Riley allegedly stole 28 pieces of mail in Lower Paxton Township. The indictment alleges the thefts happened between August 23 and December 15, 2021.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says anyone who suspects they may have been a victim during this time period should file a report on the U.S. Postal Service or Inspector General website.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 5 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General.