Potential skimmer device found in Camp Hill 7-Eleven

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Officers with the Camp Hill Police Department continue to investigate a possible skimmer device found inside the Market Street 7-Eleven. An employee found the device on the front cash register’s credit card machine.

A skimmer is a device that is rigged so when a card is entered at the device the skimmer is attached to, it will record the payment card data.

Anyone that has used a credit or bank card at the 7-Eleven location within the past four weeks should check to see if there has been any fraudulent activity on their account. If so, contact the investigating officer, Chad Tate at 717-737-1570 ext. 1537.

The 7-Eleven is aware of the potential skimmer and has taken the appropriate measures.