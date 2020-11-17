Pour Your Own Beer at Giant in Camp Hill

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The Giant Food Store in Camp Hill has a very unique feature, a brand new “Tap Wall”.

This is the only one in the entire state, besides one in Philadelphia. Legal age Pennsylvanians can now help themselves to some unique beers while taking a break from food shopping or just coming in to enjoy the food court.

You must order a wrist band at the cash register, tap the touch screen of what you’d like (up to 32 oz), take a seat, and enjoy! Giant believes that this market is the perfect place for a test run for this new feature!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss