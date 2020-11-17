Pour Your Own Beer at Giant in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The Giant Food Store in Camp Hill has a very unique feature, a brand new “Tap Wall”.

This is the only one in the entire state, besides one in Philadelphia. Legal age Pennsylvanians can now help themselves to some unique beers while taking a break from food shopping or just coming in to enjoy the food court.

You must order a wrist band at the cash register, tap the touch screen of what you’d like (up to 32 oz), take a seat, and enjoy! Giant believes that this market is the perfect place for a test run for this new feature!