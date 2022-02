HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A power outage has been reported in and around Hummelstown.

According to the PPL Outage Map, just over 3,000 residents have been affected, and the repair should be completed around 3 pm.

The outage map also states that the cause of the outage is due to a tripped breaker or a blown fuse.

Crews have been sent to make the repairs at this time.

