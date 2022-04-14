LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Paxton Township are investigating the theft of power tools from a construction site.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, the tools were stolen on Feb. 16, 2022. A doorbell camera from a nearby home caught video of the suspect’s vehicle.

The vehicle is believed to be a gold or champagne Chevrolet Tahoe with tinted windows, dark rims, and possible after-market headlights. A piece of black stripping may also be missing from the rear driver’s side door.

The report also says that the same of a very similar vehicle was involved in a theft at a different construction site in the township back in 2020.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here.