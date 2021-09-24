Powerball jackpot on Saturday sits at an estimated annuity value of $523M

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — For the next Powerball jackpot drawing on Saturday, Sept. 25, the estimated annuity value is at $523 million, or $379 million in cash.

According to the press release, the current value is the highest it has been since January when a $731.1 million jackpot was won in Maryland. Plus, this will be the 10th largest jackpot in the game’s history.

It only takes one ticket to win this life-changing prize,” Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said. “Along with having fun, we urge players to play responsibly. For those who may need help, we offer a free helpline, 1-800-GAMBLER, and more resources on our website palottery.com.”

The Powerball jackpot has been rolling for more than three months and will be marked at the 37th draw in the jackpot run.