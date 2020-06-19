PPP money still available DC officials tell Midstate businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Washington, D.C. delegation came to the Midstate Friday afternoon touting economic gains and, more importantly, offering cash to small businesses, particularly those owned by women and minorities.

Small businesses have have taken huge financial hits from Covid-19 closures. But Small Business Administration officials and local politicians joined a women-owned-business roundtable at Camp Hill’s Cornerstone Coffee House.

SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza also flashed a bit of cash, saying the Paycheck Protection Program still has $129 billion that it must dole out by the June 30 deadline.

“The biggest impact I can make today is to urge the lending community to make that a reality for small businesses, not only in the under-served community, but also sole proprietors and independent contractors,” Carranza said.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor and Industry announced Friday the unemployment rate in May dropped from 16 percent to 13 percent and during that month the commonwealth added 200,000 jobs.

“Think about that,” said US Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, who attended the roundtable, hosted by Metric Bank. “You weren’t even green in mid-May. Some businesses were still shutting down. Just imagine how many more jobs Pennsylvania is adding right now. We’re reopening and bringing jobs back, putting people back to work. We’re on a strong upward trend now.”

Another good trend? Moving even more counties into green in Pennsylvania, as the state announced Friday and, yes, these federal bureaucrats noticed.

“I believe it’s only a matter of days before we can, not only in Pennsylvania, but throughout the US, when governors unleash totally the opening of their states, there’s so much pent-up energy and pent up need, I believe there’s gonna be a resurgence,” Carranza said.

Businesses interested in PPP loans should contact their local elected officials or community bank for more information.

