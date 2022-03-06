PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — Two churches came together in Palmyra, to stand in solidarity and to pray for Ukraine.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Holy Spirit Catholic Church Palmyra and Trinity United Church of Christ came together and held a prayer service at the intersection of West Main Street and South Railroad Street on Sunday, March 6.

Photojournalist Nick Dampman was there to witness some of the residents who wanted to show their support for the people of Ukraine.