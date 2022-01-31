Preliminary report gives details on medical chopper crash outside Philadelphia

Firefighters from Upper Darby, Pa, stand near a medical helicopter that crashed next to a church in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, with four people on board including an infant. All are expected to survive, authorities said. (AP Photo/Claudia Lauer)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on the medical chopper from Chambersburg that crashed outside of Philadelphia. The report shows a medic and nurse were attending to a baby girl in flight when they heard a loud bang.

The helicopter then rolled several times in the air, pinning the medic and nurse to the ceiling of the aircraft when internal communication was lost.

The nurse and medic were able to secure the patient and themselves before bracing for landing. The pilot was seriously injured, but is expected to make a full recovery.