Prep your car for winter driving

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - If you have to drive in winter weather, mechanics say you should prepare your car.

Check your anti-freeze and other fluids, your tire pressure, and make sure those wipers are in working order.

You'll also want to pack an emergency kit.

"Ice is one of the worst. Snow isn't as bad, but when it's ice, you want to be prepared - blankets and a drop of water and possibly even non-perishable food if you can carry it and a small shovel," said Jonathan Gerberich, a lead technician for Dale's Automotive.

Keeping a bag of sand in the trunk of your car can help with traction.

