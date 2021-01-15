Prescribed burns to go through March in Chambersburg

Firefighter Jeremy Damon of the Nevada Yuba Placer Fire Dept. monitors a controlled burn in the backyard of a home in front of the advancing CZU August Lightning Complex Fire Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Boulder Creek, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) will be conducting prescribed fires within the next few months to control vegetation growth, reduce brush and improve wildlife habitat according to their office on Friday.

All access to burn sites will be restricted to trained staff directly associated with the burn while they are performing the controlled burn.

The public may expect to see smoke between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. between Jan. 16 and March 31 when site and weather conditions allow for a safe and effective burn.

Detailed plans developed by a qualified Burn Boss will be approved by the Pa. Game Commission, the Pa. Department of Environmental Protection, the Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the LEAD Safety Office, the LEAD Fire Department and Letterkenny Munitions Center.

Prescribed burns are required by the U.S. Army Natural Resource Management Policy and in accordance with Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources procedures.

Letterkenny Wildland Fire Program Manager can address questions regarding the prescribed fire operations at 717-267-8832.