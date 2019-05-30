President honors Pa. man who died in WWII: family remembers his sacrifice

President Trump honored a Pennsylvania man, who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country. That man is John Schaeffer, a soldier killed in WWII from Tower City. And his family, including the man named after him, shared some heartfelt words about a true American hero.

“Most of them were brought out with wounds or disease. I don’t know the exact number that were killed in action, but one of them was my uncle,” said John Schaeffer’s nephew, Jack Schaeffer Sr.

“He gave his life for our country,” said Jack’s wife, April.

Private John Schaeffer enlisted at 18 and was killed just two years later in 1944. He volunteered to be a Merrill’s Marauder.

“They were picked to go on a mission behind enemy lines. Only three hundred came out that were unscathed,” said Jack Schaeffer Sr.

A man and a sacrifice that the President of the United States honored on Memorial Day, aboard the USS Wasp in Japan.

“Although Private Schaeffer sadly perished in the Battle of Burma, his deep love of country endures in someone very special with us today,” said President Trump.

“This is amazing that you are recognizing my family, and I know a lot of others have families that served as well,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Daniel Schaeffer, John Schaeffer’s grandnephew.