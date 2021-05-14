President of Dickinson College makes ‘difficult decision,’ resigns after serving three years

CARLISLE, Pa, (WHTM) — The president of Dickinson College, Margee M. Ensign, has announced her resignation Friday effective June 30, 2021, after serving for more than three years.

“Throughout the pandemic, I’ve had to make many difficult decisions, but the decision to leave Dickinson is by far the most difficult of my career,” said Ensign. “It is the education our world needs most at this moment, and it has been a privilege to lead Dickinson through these unprecedented times.”

The college’s Board of Trustees has since appointed Board Chair John E. Jones III to a two-year term as interim president. Jones is currently chief judge for the U.S. Middle District of Pennsylvania and a Dickinson alumnus of the class of 1977.

Interestingly, Jones was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world after a list of accomplishments including striking down the matter of Whitewood v. Wolf as unconstitutional Pennsylvania’s ban on same-sex marriage.

“I look forward to continuing the momentum President Ensign has created,” Jones said. “She achieved so much in her four years as president. Her visionary leadership and steady hand have catapulted Dickinson to the forefront of liberal-arts colleges.”

In press release, Douglas J. Pauls, vice-chair of the Board of Trustees. wrote “I thank Margee Ensign for her extraordinary leadership as Dickinson’s president and wish her well in her return to Nigeria.” He added “And, as John prepares to serve as interim president, I know his deep knowledge and commitment to Dickinson, combined with his esteemed, nationally recognized career in the judiciary, make him the right person to lead the college at this time.”

The announcement comes months after administrative officials dealt with an anti-Semitic video allegedly involving a Dickinson student.

President Ensign and her colleagues assured students and the community that the Dickinson administration remains committed to building a more just community.