President Trump to rally in Hershey today

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The rally is set to happen at Giant Center with doors opening at 3:00 and the event scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

This rally is one of several President Trump and Vice President Pence are expected to hold in the state between now and next November’s election.

It’s anticipated that President Trump will talk for more than an hour during the rally which comes with an estimated $15,000 to $20,000 price tag.

Typically that cost is passed onto the municipality where the event is being held but this time around, former Pennsylvania gubenatorial candidate Scott Wagner has offered to pay the bill.

It is free to attend the rally however parking at Giant Center is $10 and 10% of that will go back to the township.

If you’re planning to head to the rally or even if you’re just in the area around the time the President’s motorcade is passing through, expect to find some delays on the roads.

“We don’t know the exact routes yet and they change all the time, depending on what’s going on so if you see that stoppage happen in front of you, you can anticipate waiting there a little while,” Chief Garth Warner, Derry Township police said.

Rain is expected later today but just a heads up, as a security measure, umbrellas will not be allowed inside Giant Center.

