Who’s on ballots this Election Day?

Pennsylvania Superior Court: of 9,154 precincts, two candidates will be elected.

  • D: Amanda Green-Hawkins
  • D: Daniel McCaffrey
  • R: Christylee Peck
  • R: Megan McCarthy King

Adams County Commissioner: of 49 precincts, three candidates will be elected.

  • D: Sara Murphy
  • D: Marty Qually
  • R: Jim Martin
  • R: Randy Phiel

Cumberland County Judge: of 118 precincts, two judges will be elected. The county is adding a seat.

  • D: Lisa Grayson
  • R: Carrie Hyams
  • R/D: Matt Smith
  • I: Susan Pickford

Cumberland County Commissioner: of 118 precincts, three candidates will be elected.

  • D: Michael Fedor
  • D: Jean Foschi
  • R: Gary Eichelberger
  • R: Vince DiFillippo

Cumberland County District Attorney: of 118 precincts

  • D: Sean Quinlan
  • R: Skip Ebert

Dauphin County Commissioner: of 159 precincts, three candidates will be elected.

  • D: George Hartwick
  • D: Diane Bowman
  • R: Mike Pries
  • R: Jeff Haste

Franklin County Commissioner: of 75 precincts, three candidates will be elected.

  • D: Sheri Morgan
  • D: Bob Ziobrowski
  • R: David Keller
  • R: John Flannery

Lebanon County Commissioner: of 60 precincts, three candidates will be elected.

  • D: Jo Ellen Litz
  • D: Fran Rassouli
  • R: William Ames
  • R: Robert Phillips

Perry County Commissioner: of 31 precincts, three candidates will be elected.

  • D: Karen Anderson
  • D: Brenda Watson
  • R: Brian Allen
  • R: Gary Eby

York County Judge: of 159 precincts

  • D: Sandra Thompson
  • R: Matt Menges

York County Commissioner: of 159 precincts, three candidates will be elected.

  • D: Doug Hoke
  • D: Judith Higgins
  • R: Ron Smith
  • R: Julie Wheeler

Lancaster County Judge: of 100 precincts

  • D: Gregory Paulson
  • R: Craig Stedman

Lancaster County District Attorney:

  • D: Hobie Crystal
  • R: Heather Adams

