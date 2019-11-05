Who’s on ballots this Election Day?

Pennsylvania Superior Court: of 9,154 precincts, two candidates will be elected.
- D: Amanda Green-Hawkins
- D: Daniel McCaffrey
- R: Christylee Peck
- R: Megan McCarthy King
Adams County Commissioner: of 49 precincts, three candidates will be elected.
- D: Sara Murphy
- D: Marty Qually
- R: Jim Martin
- R: Randy Phiel
Cumberland County Judge: of 118 precincts, two judges will be elected. The county is adding a seat.
- D: Lisa Grayson
- R: Carrie Hyams
- R/D: Matt Smith
- I: Susan Pickford
Cumberland County Commissioner: of 118 precincts, three candidates will be elected.
- D: Michael Fedor
- D: Jean Foschi
- R: Gary Eichelberger
- R: Vince DiFillippo
Cumberland County District Attorney: of 118 precincts
- D: Sean Quinlan
- R: Skip Ebert
Dauphin County Commissioner: of 159 precincts, three candidates will be elected.
- D: George Hartwick
- D: Diane Bowman
- R: Mike Pries
- R: Jeff Haste
Franklin County Commissioner: of 75 precincts, three candidates will be elected.
- D: Sheri Morgan
- D: Bob Ziobrowski
- R: David Keller
- R: John Flannery
Lebanon County Commissioner: of 60 precincts, three candidates will be elected.
- D: Jo Ellen Litz
- D: Fran Rassouli
- R: William Ames
- R: Robert Phillips
Perry County Commissioner: of 31 precincts, three candidates will be elected.
- D: Karen Anderson
- D: Brenda Watson
- R: Brian Allen
- R: Gary Eby
York County Judge: of 159 precincts
- D: Sandra Thompson
- R: Matt Menges
York County Commissioner: of 159 precincts, three candidates will be elected.
- D: Doug Hoke
- D: Judith Higgins
- R: Ron Smith
- R: Julie Wheeler
Lancaster County Judge: of 100 precincts
- D: Gregory Paulson
- R: Craig Stedman
Lancaster County District Attorney:
- D: Hobie Crystal
- R: Heather Adams