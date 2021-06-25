Pride in the Park event to take place in Hershey this Saturday

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The first annual Hershey Pride in the Park event will take place in Chocolate Town Park this Saturday, June 26.

Celebrate Pride with music by DJ FTR, guest speaker Representative Brian Sims, arts and crafts, food and beverages and more.

Vendors like The Nacho Depot, SimpLy Sweets, Gourmet Popcorn, Clever Fox Crafting and Sarah Beth Designs will be there. On-site there will also be several information tables about the LGBTQ+ community.

The event is free to attend and a portion of the proceeds from the vendors will be donated to the LGBTQ Community Center in Harrisburg.