SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite some storms rolling through, the Pride of the Susquehanna is back in the water as of its launch on Thursday, July 1.

The 33-year-old riverboat launched with the first cruise setting sail on Saturday, July 3, and the Fourth of July fireworks cruise was completely sold out on Sunday.

Cruises are running throughout the day. To purchase tickets, you can visit the riverboat’s new website.