Primanti Bros. celebrates new Midstate shop with freebies

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar is celebrating the opening of their 42nd location. The doors open Wednesday at 10:30 am in Camp Hill.

In honor of its new opening and location the restaurant and bar is giving away free sandwiches for one year to the first 100 customers that walk through the door. They will become lifetime members of the Camp Hill 100 club.

Fans can begin the celebration “tail-gate” style and can claim their spot in line starting this morning at 5:00 am Wednesday. The restaurant opens to the public around 11:00 am.

Primanti Bros. has been around for years. They’re best known for their “almost famous” signature sandwich of grilled meat, melted cheese, an oil and vinegar based coleslaw, tomato slices, and french fries between two thick slices of Italian bread.