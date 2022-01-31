Primanti Bros. opening new York County location

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Primanti Bros. is bringing a new location to York County.

“You wanted us, Hanover, and you got us,” said Adam Golomb, president, Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar, as he announced today the selection of Hanover for the restaurant’s newest location at 100 Eisenhower Drive, Hanover, PA. The restaurant is set to open in late summer.

The Pittsburgh-based restaurant says the location expects to employ 80 local residents, including bartenders, kitchen staff, and servers.

“All of us at Primanti Bros. are proud to continue to grow across Pennsylvania,” said Golomb, “Primanti Bros. is known for great food and a great time with great service. There’s no place like us and we look forward to bringing the Primanti Bros. experience here.”

The Hanover location will serve their “Almost Famous” classic sandwich as well as traditional American favorites, such as burgers, wings and pizza. The Hanover location will also feature a stainless steel-topped bar and a full selection of craft and domestic beers, as well as liquor and signature cocktails.

Since 2013, Primanti Bros. has more than doubled the number of restaurants it operates – with significant expansion in central Pennsylvania, including Camp Hill, Hershey, Lancaster, and York.