Primanti Bros. to offer free sandwiches to dads on Father's Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Primanti Bros. restaurants will have a special deal for dads on Father's Day.

Dads dining in the restaurant on June 16 can select an Almost Famous Primanti Bros. sandwich when anyone else in his party buys a meal of just $3.99 or more.

The Almost Famous sandwich comes with beef or turkey or pork - sometimes all three - cheeses, cole slaw, and French fries piled high on Italian bread.

The Dads Eat Free one-day offer is good across all Primanti Bros. restaurants in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, Michigan, and Indiana.