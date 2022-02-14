Probe into York mayor’s oath began after urging by former council member who’s now in North Carolina

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The “emails and phone calls” questioning the timing of the oath taken by newly re-elected Mayor Michael Helfrich — cited by York’s city council in two news releases — came from Cameron Texter, a former city council member who now lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, based on documents provided Friday from the city to abc27 News in response to a right-to-know request for records of the emails and phone messages.

The documents also confirm what Helfrich previously stated: that Jason Sabol, York’s assistant solicitor, had dismissed concerns that Helfrich needed to take the oath in early January in order to continue as mayor. Helfrich has said, and communications in the documents from Dianna Thompson-Mitchell, York’s city clerk, corroborate that Sabol made clear his view that under city code, Helfrich’s original oath — taken in January 2018 — remains valid until someone else becomes mayor.

Council President Sandie Walker reiterated to abc27 News Monday that council was doing its “due diligence” in seeking opinions in addition to Sabol’s after hearing the concerns about the oath.

“Are we just supposed to ignore that?” Walker asked. “Am I just supposed to ignore that? So we did anything that anybody, I would think, in a responsible position would do: seek legal opinions.”

Texter exchanged a series of emails with Thompson-Mitchell beginning Jan. 20. On Jan. 24, Thompson-Mitchell contacted David Greene, executive director of the local government commission of Pennsylvania’s general assembly, asking for “comment” after Sabol had provided his view about the oath. “Council President Sandie Walker and I were put on notice that there may be a vacancy in the office of York City Mayor,” Thompson-Mitchell wrote. “This has been getting a lot of buzz as I have received several phone calls and some emails about this.”

The only external email messages received by then, according to the documents (other than one on Jan. 2 from an executive producer at WGAL-Channel 8, asking if a mayoral inauguration was scheduled), were from Texter. “Telephone calls specific to concerns about the mayor’s oath were received but not documented, so, unfortunately, I have no written record or detailed recollection of those calls,” Thompson-Mitchell wrote to the solicitor’s office, regarding abc27’s request.

Subsequently, on Jan. 31, council members received two more email messages questioning the oath, according to the documents. And on Feb. 1, the day when the clerk distributed the first press release regarding the issue on behalf of the council, the clerk documented five voice messages from people expressing questions or concerns about Helfrich’s status as mayor.

“I’m not opposed to them investigating these claims,” Helfrich said Monday. But “someone who doesn’t live in the city and hasn’t lived here for a long time is having a lot of influence over the city council.”

The documents show city council members also sought at least one other opinion, beyond that of Sabol (the assistant solicitor, who said Helfrich did nothing wrong) and Green, of the assembly’s local government commission, who said he couldn’t take sides. “Council also solicited an opinion regarding this from its own counsel and the opinion was that council had a strong argument that a vacancy does exist” because of when Helfrich took the oath, Thompson-Mitchell wrote to Greene.

“Executing due diligence to get legal opinions from more than just one attorney or solicitor is not out of the norm,” Walker said. “This won’t be the last time we’ll see more than one legal opinion.”

Was council merely exercising due diligence? Or something more, by going beyond the city solicitor’s office at the urging — based on the documents — of Texter in North Carolina?

Danielle Gross, a political analyst who appears frequently on “This Week in Pennsylvania,” said councilmembers have a duty to do due diligence. “But it’s also important that city elected officials are following what their constituents want, rather than perhaps third-party folks who don’t really have a stake in the city, who don’t reside there, who aren’t taxpayers,” she said.

In his messages to Thompson-Mitchell, Texter acknowledged he no longer lives in York but said because of his years living in and serving York — including eight years on city council, four of which were as president — he retains a vested interest in the community. Texter didn’t immediately reply to messages from abc27 News.

Helfrich and councilmembers have been feuding over how to spend millions of dollars in federal pandemic rescue money.

As for the unresolved matter at hand — whether the mayor is the mayor — city council has handed the case to Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro and York County District Attorney Dave Sunday, according to a council press release Friday, which characterized the conflicting legal opinions councilmembers had received and said the AG or DA could petition a court to consider Helfrich’s status.

Spokespeople for both Shapiro and Sunday said they hadn’t yet seen the documents and couldn’t comment.