Problems continue for Dauphin Co. homeowner after pipe burst outside home, damages basement

ENHAUT, Pa. (WHTM) — We introduced you to a Dauphin County woman last month, who was without heat and hot water for more than a week after a Suez Water pipe burst outside her Enhaut home, flooding her basement.

After we left Karen Dewalt’s home, Suez Water paid for the parts to repair her furnace and replaced her hot water heater, but she hasn’t heard back from Suez Water’s insurance on additional repairs a month and a half later.

Dewalt was at her wits’ end when we met her last month.

“My last hope was abc27 news, in hopes that they would help me somehow because it’s getting colder and colder to have no heat. It’s becoming very stressful,” Dewalt said.

The day after that interview aired, Suez Water paid to fix her furnace and hot water heater, more than a week after the pipe burst, but Dewalt’s stress hasn’t gone away. The two and a half feet of water in her basement is gone now, but there’s additional damage.

“There was metal storage containers that were filled with water. There was Christmas things. There was a lot of decorations. There were large garden gnomes that floated around and crashed and they’re broken up,” Dewalt said.

And there’s more.

“Mold now, and the wall where the water came in has now pushed out the mortar that was in there,” Dewalt said.

Dewalt thinks Suez Water should pay for those damages. She said she’s received an email from Suez Water’s insurance, saying they were looking into it.

“Then I didn’t hear anything and didn’t hear anything, so since then, I’ve sent four emails and I’ve gotten no response,” Dewalt said.

We reached out to Suez Water about whether they’ll be paying for the repairs, and when that could happen. They wouldn’t tell us, only saying their insurance is handling it and that Dewalt should continue to communicate with them for updates, something she hasn’t received yet.