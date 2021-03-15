Process to move Cumberland County’s historic ‘Junkin House’ begins

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The process to move the historic Junkin House began Monday. Built in 1747, some consider it the foundation of Cumberland County.

The house is a historic landmark because it was the home of Joseph Junkin, who was one of the first people to settle in what later became New Kingstown.

“He was instrumental in bringing a lot of the reformed Presbyterians to the area, bringing people here,” said Dennis Hrzic, the president of the Cumberland Valley Preservation Society at Silver Spring.

The home is estimated to weigh 224 tons. It sits just a foot off of North Locust Point Road.

The Cumberland Valley Preservation Society at Silver Spring is going to move it into a neighboring lot for safety reasons and because elements are undermining the foundation.

The society is going to keep the house’s original greystone.

Crews are spending Monday demolishing the wooden structure that was added inside centuries later.

That lumber will be used to restore the home.

“The plan is for the house to be a museum-type affair which would be open to the public,” said Hrzic. “They can come in and traverse through it. They can see artifacts, anything that we put in there on a rotating basis.”

The society also wants to add a rolling film for visitors about the history of the Junkins and surrounding farms.

It’s all about turning the house into somewhere to gather, learn and reflect.

The move itself is scheduled for late summer.

“That gives us the time to put a parking lot in front which we don’t have now, and an amphitheater or cultural event center where we can have outdoor programs,” said Hrzic.

The whole moving and revamping process is budgeted to cost about $550,000.

It’s being paid for through grants, donations from the Junkin family and other preservationists and fundraisers. More details on those fundraisers are expected to be released in the coming months.

The project has been 11 years in the making.

Crete Carrier/Shaffer Trucking donated the house and the society settled on the lot it’s moving to last year.

While the project faced several speedbumps, like rezoning and road changes, organizers are excited it’s finally coming to fruition.