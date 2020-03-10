Procession to be held for fallen Mount Holly Springs firefighter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The body of a firefighter killed in a house fire rescue attempt will be honored Tuesday at noon.

Jerome Guise’s body will leave the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office and be returned to Mount Holly Springs in a procession, escorted by firefighters of the Citizen’s Fire Company #1 of Mount Holly Springs.

The procession’s route will travel from Paxton Street to 17th Street, onto I-83 South, move to Route 581 West and then onto I-81 South. It will then exit the interstate onto Route 34 South to Mount Holly Springs.

Guise’s funeral is expected to be held Saturday, March 14. He is survived by his three young children, mother, father, and sister.