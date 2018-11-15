Program delivers fresh food to families in need

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and Capital Blue Cross are teaming up to make sure families have enough food this Thanksgiving.

Families in need with children enrolled in the Steelton-Highspire or Elizabethtown Area school districts are eligible to receive a weekly 20-pound box of healthy foods - like fresh produce, dairy, and milk.

It's part of the school-based fresh food cupboard program.

"They know they can come here every week, and I try and vary what they get, but I try and get healthy food so their families can grow and enjoy the food that we offer," volunteer Lyn Clark said.

The food bank says it is in need of corporate sponsors for several other school districts in the region.