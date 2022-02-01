Progress Fire Co. to cover shifts so others can attend Baltimore City memorial service for three firefighters

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The memorial service for three Baltimore City firefighters who died in the line of duty is Wednesday morning and some firefighters from the Midstate are heading to Maryland to help cover shifts.

The entire Baltimore City Fire department will be out of service Wednesday and many surrounding departments too. Progress Fire Company in Dauphin County is stepping in to help.

Firefighting is an inherently dangerous business.

“You have to look at building construction. You have to look at different things and we know every time we go out the door that that risk is there that someone might not come home,” Michael Lawrence, assistant chief of Progress Fire Company said.

That’s what happened in the City of Baltimore. Last Monday, three firefighters died after becoming trapped in a burning rowhome that partially collapsed.

“It was fresh in everyone’s minds of what happened just 12 hours before in Middletown with the member down there that was in a house when that collapse happened and became trapped,” Lawrence said.

Luckily, the Middletown firefighter survived but the danger is always there.

“We have buildings that are built the same way in the Harrisburg region. We respond to the same type of fire,” Lawrence said.

One of the live-in members at progress fire company went to college with a firefighter at Fallston fire company in Harford County, Maryland just northeast of Baltimore.

“They were looking to have someone come down and cover their firehouse so they could attend the memorial service. Kelsey, the lieutenant from Baltimore City, she was from Fallston. She graduated from Fallston High School. She was a volunteer there,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence and three other firefighters from the station will take this rescue engine down Wednesday to cover their firehouse.

“We’re honored to be able to go down there and represent Progress Fire Company, Susquehanna Township and the Harrisburg offer assistance to the Baltimore Maryland area,” Lawrence said.

“Stuff like this happens. Everyone steps up and wants to be there and it’s a good feeling because if something God forbid ever happens here you hope that you get the same care and respect in return.”

Lawrence says he and the crew are leaving Wednesday morning at 4 a.m.

They’ve made sure Susquehanna Township will be fully staffed in case of an emergency.