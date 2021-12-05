Property tax increase expected in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY Pa. (WHTM) — Property taxes are expected to go up in Lebanon County. It’s included in the county’s more than $100 million budget for 2022.

Leaders say it’s happening for a number of reasons, including the addition to the 911 center.

The cost depends on how much your home is worth. But, it means about $8 a month for someone with a property worth $150,000 dollars.

They also noted that the labor pool is down by 100 people, and plenty of overtime is being paid. Current employees are getting a 3% raise. Starting wages for some new hires will also go up to attract more workers.