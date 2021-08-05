Proposal for recycling center stirs up debate in Silver Spring Township

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A proposal for a recycling center is stirring up some debate in a Silver Spring Township neighborhood.

The proposal is to build a recycling facility in a spot on Ridge Hill Road, right off of the Carlisle Pike. Currently, the land is full of corn stalks.

Neighbor Brad Basehore wants it to stay that way.

“Recycling centers bring junk, that’s what they bring. I don’t want that here,” Basehore said.

Mark Carpenter also lives in the area and feels the same way.

“I’d be against it. I’d prefer the cornfield,” Carpenter said.

But others, like neighbor Laura Gutshall, are open to it.

“It would be something different for this area, something new,” Gutshall said. “For the most part, I think it would be something that would be fairly normal and wouldn’t really interrupt our lives.”

The Silver Spring Township planning commission is considering the application for the recycling facility. The chairman of that commission, Joseph Ricci says there would be limits on things like dust, noise, and pollutants.

“Any recycling facility in this zone has to be fully enclosed. So there can be no outside storage of recycling materials. Everything has to happen within a contained building,” Ricci said.

However, some neighbors don’t want it in their backyard.

“I’d prefer they put it somewhere else near other commercial places because this is all residential,” Carpenter said.

“You don’t need that this close to New Kingston, close to the school down here, close to the park over here. It just seems to me the planning is wrong,” Basehore said.

This recycling center is an idea they’d rather see trashed.

“This is going to be incorporated into the community. Is that what the community wants to see hear and smell? I don’t,” Basehore said.

The township is having a public hearing about this proposed recycling center on August 25th at 6:30 p.m. at their Municipal Building, 8 Flowers Drive, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.