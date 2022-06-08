HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A protest is planned to be held at the State Capitol building on Wednesday, June 8. Protesters will be on the Capitol steps to oppose PennDOT’s tolling plan.

Right now, it is currently tied up in the courts, so the proposal is in a holding pattern. However, lawmakers want to make sure the plan never moves forward.

PennDOT believes the tolling is necessary to pay for plans to replace nine aging bridges across the state. The proposed toll would be between one and two dollars. People who are against the plan believe it will hurt commuters financially as they use the bridges every day.

The plan faces several court challenges, including one from Cumberland County. Wednesday’s protest has been organized by the “No P3 Bridge Tolls Coalition.” Many of the people set to participate are Republicans, but there are some Democrats who are against the plan as well. This includes one of the Cumberland County commissioners.

The press conference is expected to start at 10 a.m. on the steps of the Capitol building.