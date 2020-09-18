Families buck against nursing home restrictions, demand entry

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Green Party’s candidate for president did not strictly follow procedures for getting on Pennsylvania’s ballot in the November election and cannot appear on it, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday, delivering a win for Democrats as Joe Biden tries to capture the battleground state’s electoral votes.

The court, with a 5-2 Democratic majority, reversed the ruling by a Republican judge in a lower court on the candidacy of Green Party presidential nominee Howie Hawkins.