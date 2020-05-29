Protesters fill Gettysburg Square to condemn death of George Floyd

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg may be more than 1,000 miles away from Minneapolis, but that didn’t matter to protesters on Thursday.

They believe that if a death like George Floyd’s can happen in Minnesota, it can happen in the Midstate, and they’re tired of being heartbroken.

“How much more do we have to take? Our ancestors took a lot,” asked Anita Whaley, McSherrystown, Adams County.

“Racism has no place here in Gettysburg. We drove it out once before, and we need to do a better job at doing it this time around,” said protest organizer, Matthew Anselmi.

Protesters drove it out, as cars drove around Gettysburg Square — many lending a honk and cheer to the fight.

“You’re killing us, and we are tired, and we’re not taking it no damn more,” Whaley said.

Whaley isn’t alone in her anger. Nikki Pritchard fears for her 9-year-old biracial daughter, Mikaela, every day.

She said she has one major fear.

“That she’s not going to come home,” Pritchard said.

So in their home — of Gettysburg — they’re sending a message.

“To let people know that we know — and we’re gonna stand up for what’s right — and justice for George,” Mikaela said.

Anselmi moved to Gettysburg from Detroit.

“I had a completely different experience than my African American neighbors on the same street. I was afforded opportunities that they weren’t,” Anselmi said.

He says some people question why he, as a white man, speaks out. It’s a complex question with a simple answer.

“I have to, because if they do, then they might get shot,” he said.

Others appreciate his support. Protesters said not taking a stance is no longer an option.

“If we stay quiet, we’re agreeing with this. Like my sign says, ‘their silence is their consent to this,” Pritchard said.

“We need to stand together, not against each other. That goes to white, blue, or brown. It’s not about color. It’s about people,” Whaley said.