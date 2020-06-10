Protests start in Shippensburg

Local

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new rally for justice was held in Shippensburg.

Standing along the side of King Street, the group called for police reforms and invited people of all backgrounds to join the cause. The protest remained peaceful.

