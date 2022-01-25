PSP: $28K worth of TVs stolen in shipping container in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – State Police say a person(s) made off with about $28,000 worth of Samsung TVs from a shipping container in Lebanon County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Jonestown, it was discovered that a parked shipping container/trailer operated by Hub Group was stolen from a parking lot. Inside the shipping container were 14 85″ Samsung TVs valued at $2,000 apiece.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The incident is believed to have happened the morning of Jan. 3, 2022, in Union Township.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact State Police in Jonestown at 717-865-2194.