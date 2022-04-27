CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have arrested two corrections officers for allegedly smuggling contraband into the Franklin County Jail.

Police say Alando Ronaldo Wallace smuggled contraband and delivered it to inmates on numerous occasions. In exchange for the contraband, Wallace would receive money, which he would then exchange with Abigail Leann Price to purchase more items for inmates.

The inmates involved have been identified and both Wallace and Price have a preliminary hearing set for Tuesday, May 10.