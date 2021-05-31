PSP discovers 25 bricks of suspected heroin during traffic stop on I-81 in Dauphin County

SUSQUEHANNA TWP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police discovered 25 bricks of suspected heroin and 8 grams of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop on I-81 on Thursday, May 27.

Police say 28-year-old Altamir Baldwin of Woodbridge, New Jersey was carrying the suspected drugs within the passenger compartment of the vehicle and an additional four bricks of heroin on his person at the time of the traffic stop.

Baldwin was taken into custody and transported to Dauphin County Booking Center for arraignment.