PSP: Hit-and-Run suspect intimidated crash victim

Posted: May 18, 2019 08:34 PM EDT

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) - State Police said a hit-and-run crash suspect tried to intimidate the victim before leaving the scene. 

The crash happened at Center and Doubling Gap Road in Lower Mifflin Township on May 9. 

After the crash, troopers said Joshua Jones took the victim's cell phone after she called her mother. He told her that he was drunk and that she should not to contact police. 

Troopers said he agreed to pay cash for the damages caused to the victim's truck. He later left the scene leaving his truck behind when the victim's mother arrived. 

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a separated shoulder and neck whiplash. 

State Police issued an arrest warrant for Jones. He was arrested on Sunday, May 12. 

